Proposed budget from Gov. Ducey could help Yuma Crossing

The proposed investment, which would be the largest ever for state parks, can help the Crossing with several needs - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area could soon be getting a big boost. A proposed budget from Arizona Governor Doug Ducey would give the park more funding. The proposed budget would be bringing state parks over $176 million. Part of the money coming to the Crossing would help with things like repairs and overall improvement. The proposed investment would be the largest ever into state parks. The crossing features both the Colorado State Historic Park along with the Territorial Prison Museum.

Executive Director of the Crossing, Lowell Perry, says there’s plenty the money can go towards. Things like renovating some of the parks adobe structures, improving internet service, and holding more events are all priorities, and all things the crossing is ready to work on right away.

“There’s things that are, we’re just standing by, and just need the infusion of capital and support to get it done,” Perry said.

Perry praised Ducey for trying to get resources to something like the parks.

“I really applaud the governor for his commitment to history and heritage and especially keeping Yuma in the mix, we tend to get the short end of the stick you know, historically,” Perry said.

In addition to simply improving what’s already there, Perry says the Crossing's overall goal is to educate the public about the area’s history. More funding can help educate, by creating more interactive experiences and exhibits in the parks.