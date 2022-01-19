Thailand has reclaimed the world's largest bamboo building

THAILAND (KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - The world's prime producer of bamboo presently has the world's largest bamboo building.

An international school built entirely from bamboo can be located in Thailand.

Its ecological benefits impress the architect behind the diverse plant-inspired school.

Bamboo is as strong as wood and is capable of growing as much as one meter in 24 hours and is resistant to insects and fires.

Although the building won't be up forever, its lifespan is around 50-60 years.

This very material is popular in real estate as it's insect and fire-resistant.