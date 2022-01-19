Undocumented immigrants found inside Yuma home

14 undocumented immigrants located at a Yuma trailer home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/ KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents found a trailer home with 14 undocumented immigrants who were all arrested along with one United States citizen.

Agents from the El Centro Border Patrol Sector Intelligence Unit (SIU) detected a grey Ford Escape displaying compatible signs of human smuggling.

At about 6:10 p.m., the vehicle was traveling through the Imperial County Sand Dunes, east of Calexico heading towards Yuma.

Once agents had a steady visual of the vehicle, they noticed it made a stop at a storm drain near the railroad on Redondo Center Drive where some of the passengers stepped out of the car.

This specific railroad is a known and used area by undocumented immigrants who board commercial freight trains in order to defer detection from anyone.

Due to the speed of the train agents did not continue their pursuit of the individuals.

Agents followed the vehicle back to Yuma where it lead them to a trailer home on Avenue C where they continued to surveillance.

At around 9:30 p.m., agents saw two individuals leave the home and towards the suspected vehicle.

While the agents were approaching the individuals, they ran back towards the trailer and vehicle but drove to a dead-end where the driver and passenger fled on foot.

The passenger attempted to hide on the roof but was placed under arrest soon after.

SIU went back to the trailer and after identifying themselves, the agents discovered 14 undocumented immigrants living inside the home.

All of the individuals were arrested and transported to the Calexico Border Patrol Station to be processed and the vehicle was held per El Centro Sector guidelines.