Rodeo parade event has been canceled

Parade not part of rodeo this year

YUMA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2022 Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo parade has been canceled following a recent announcement.

The annual rodeo parade's cancellation was announced through a press release which stated " We regretfully make this notification of the cancellation of the annual rodeo parade. We love putting this event on as part of our rodeo weekend but we are unable to continue the tradition at this time."

The 77th annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo is still set for February 11 through February 13 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

Hopes are high for the return of the parade in the following year as many recent events are uncertain to stay for various reasons including Coronavirus-related concerns.