Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been denied bail and will be detained in Toronto as he awaits trial. Nygard is charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement, which Toronto police have said relate to alleged incidents in the late 1980s and mid-2000s. He has denied all the allegations. None of the evidence or arguments presented in court can be published due to a standard publication ban, nor can any of the complainants be identified. He was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York.