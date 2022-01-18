‘This Is Us,’ ‘black-ish’ salutes set for Paley TV festival

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “This Is Us,” “black-ish” and “Better Call Saul” are among the shows to be saluted at the Paley Center for Media’s annual TV festival. PaleyFest LA is returning to live events after two years of pandemic-caused virtual editions. The 39th annual PaleyFest will run from April 2-10 and include 10 events featuring the casts and creators of 13 series. Among the stars set to participate: Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us” and Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross of “black-ish.” Other shows to be saluted at PaleyFest LA include “Hacks,” “Emily in Paris” and three shows of the “NCIS” franchise.