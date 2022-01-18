Investigators name surprise suspect in Anne Frank’s betrayal

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Investigators say they've uncovered a prime suspect in the revealing of Anne Frank's hiding place to the Nazis.

After a six-year investigation, a team of historians, criminologists and data specialists claim it was most likely Jewish notary Arnold Van Den Bergh.

The key piece of evidence came in a note to Frank's father, alleging Van Den Bergh disclosed the hideout, possibly in an effort to save his own family.

The Frank family lived in a secret annex in Amsterdam for nearly two years before the Nazis found them in 1944.

Frank documented her experience in a diary published after her death in a concentration camp at age 15.