International airlines suspend some US flights over 5G issue

By Gregory Wallace, Pete Muntean and Michael Ballaban, CNN

(CNN) -- Several international airlines say they will cancel flights into the US starting Wednesday amid uncertainty about interference between new 5G cell phone service and critical airplane technologies.

Emirates, Air India, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines all announced service cuts citing the issue.

Emirates said it would suspend flights into nine US airports: Boston, Chicago O'Hare, Dallas Fort Worth, George Bush Intercontinental in Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle. It said it would continue flying into New York's John F. Kennedy airport, the Los Angeles airport and Washington Dulles.

"We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and the relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns, and we hope to resume our US services as soon as possible," Emirates said in its statement.

Air India said it would suspend service between Delhi Airport and San Francisco, Chicago and JFK. It will also suspend a Mumbai to Newark flight.

Both ANA and Japan Airlines said they canceled some flights to the US scheduled to use Boeing 777 aircraft, but will operate some flights using Boeing 787s instead.

