Inmates sue after being injected with anti-parasite to cure COVID-19

Inmates injected to cure COVID-19 and were told it consisted of vitamins

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARK. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Four inmates filed a lawsuit against a detention center for injecting them with ivermectin to treat COVID-19 without their consent.

Sheriff Tim Helder of the Washington County Detention Center, Dr. Robert Karas, jail physician and Karas Correctional Health are also being sued by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas on the inmates' behalf.

The men said they were injected with "high amounts" of ivermectin but were told the medicine consisted of "vitamins", "antibiotics" and "steroids".

Ivermectin is an anti-parasite and is used on livestock.

Although ivermectin is FDA approved for some human conditions including head lice or rosacea—officials say it should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19 and can be dangerous.

The Arkansas Medical Board is investigating Dr. Karas' use of ivermectin and is scheduled to appear before the board next month.