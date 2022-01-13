Yuma sees 9.5% increase in cost of living over past 10 years

As prices for goods continue to increase throughout the country, the prices have been seen in Yuma as well, and locals are feeling the effects - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It seems like everything has been getting pricier lately and in Yuma a new study confirms wallets are becoming a bit lighter.

A recent study from Filterbuy says the Yuma area has seen an overall increase in the price of goods.

The study found since 2010, the city’s cost of living has gone up 9.5% with goods such as gas and grocery prices increasing.

Micheal Trant is a new Yuma resident who moved back to town back in May of last year.

Trant says he's noticed prices going up within that time.

“Yes, I remember when gas was in the $2.60 range, and now it’s at $3.50 at Arco it’s just ridiculous,” Trant said.

The same study says that groceries have seen one of the biggest rise in prices, going up 21.2% nationwide over the past 10 years.

Yuma resident of two years, Dora Jeffers, said she believes groceries are her most expensive need. The high costs have caused her to watch her money more carefully.

“Sure it does, money’s tight this day and time but just work a little harder and spend a little less,” Jeffers said.

While local prices have gone up overall, our area is still much cheaper than others.

Yuma’s 9.5% increase was the 10th slowest in the country.