COVID-19 surge affecting local restaurants in Yuma

As cases continue to surge in our area, local restaurants are feeling the pandemic's effects in more ways than one - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise and while it affects all industries of Yuma's economy, local restaurants have been among those affected the most.

The National Restaurant Association says nationwide, over 80,000 restaurants have temporarily or permanently closed since the pandemic started. Michael Beyl is the owner of the Press Cafe and Bistro.

He took over the business about 10 months ago.

While he knew running a business during the pandemic would be a challenge, he, like many people, didn’t anticipate there would be another surge.

“Yeah I’m definitely worried about it, already this pandemic has put some big kinks in getting stuff from point A to point B, so me trying to find food products to bring in, plastic and paper products are real hard,” Beyl said.

Other businesses have felt the impact too. Owner of the Garden Cafe, Debbie Gwynn, says she's had trouble finding items needed for her business.

Mainly due to the ongoing supply shortage.

“We’ve been unable to get a lot of our products that we normally kind of take for granted and a lot of the probably to-go things that we use and that sort of thing,” Gwynn said.

The businesses we spoke with also reiterated to me their commitment to keeping customers and staff safe. Things like mask wearing and social distancing are all still very much encouraged.