Off-duty Los Angeles police officer killed in shootout

Incident involving officer and several suspects

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty Los Angeles police officer has been killed in a shootout with several assailants who approached him in a neighborhood.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of South Los Angeles County.

The Sheriff's Department says a pickup truck approached the off-duty officer, and several suspects got out.

An argument ensued and the shooting occurred.

The pickup then drove off. Deputies responded to the scene and rushed the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police Chief Michel Moore is urging the community to come forward with information.