Announcement made on Twitter

Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Today, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

President López Obrador made this announcement through his Twitter, where he said he has mild symptoms.

The country of Mexico reports of having over 4,000,000 Coronavirus cases and a little over 300,000 deaths. However, more than 3,000,000 have recovered from the virus.