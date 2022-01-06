Regional Center for Border Health receives thousands of at-home test kits

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the need for COVID-19 testing increases, Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) has announced it will distribute 13,000 at-home rapid test kits.

This follows after the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services invited all Medicare-certified Rural

Health Clinics to participate in this effort launched by the Biden Administration.

Throughout the week, RCBH has been seeing long lines, even staying open late to test everyone waiting.

President & CEO, Amanda Aguirre says, "there is a surge which is evident from the mile-long lines we have been experiencing since after the New Year Holiday and we definitely urge all to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distance,” said Aguirre.

RCBH will begin distributing test kits on Thursday.

“This will be a major step forward in controlling the spread of the virus especially amid the rise in variants, more specifically Delta and Omicron, we continue to encourage people to get tested and vaccinated if negative, and also to vaccinate their children 5 and above."

