CBS 13 Sports: ‘Rocks roll to fourth straight

The Yuma Catholic boys soccer team start 2022 right where they left off in 2021

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Yuma Catholic boys soccer team entered Thursday's home contest with Heritage Academy Laveen with a three game winning streak. The Shamrocks would leave Ricky Gywnn Stadium with a 4-1 win over the Heroes and their fourth win in a row.

Other other games across Yuma, The Kofa girls soccer team got by Valley Vista 5-2 and in girls basketball, the Yuma Criminals lost their third straight home game, this time to Estrella Foothills.