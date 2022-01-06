Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: ‘Rocks roll to fourth straight

The Yuma Catholic boys soccer team start 2022 right where they left off in 2021

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Yuma Catholic boys soccer team entered Thursday's home contest with Heritage Academy Laveen with a three game winning streak. The Shamrocks would leave Ricky Gywnn Stadium with a 4-1 win over the Heroes and their fourth win in a row.

Other other games across Yuma, The Kofa girls soccer team got by Valley Vista 5-2 and in girls basketball, the Yuma Criminals lost their third straight home game, this time to Estrella Foothills.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

