Arizona Senator makes statement on anniversary of January 6

Senator speaks in remembrance of last year's event

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) made a statement regarding the insurrection which happened at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“The deadly insurrection a year ago on January 6th was an attack on our democracy and a dark day in our country’s history. Despite this unpatriotic attempt to silence the voices of Arizona voters, democracy prevailed," began Senator Kelly.

After the insurrection, Senator Kelly co-sponsored a legislation in support of honoring the U.S. Capitol Police who protected the area.

"As the son of two police officers, I am grateful for the bravery that law enforcement and Capitol Police demonstrated that day and since. While investigations continue to hold lawbreakers accountable, we have a responsibility to continue standing up for democracy and working to bring Americans together behind our shared values,” Senator Kelly said.