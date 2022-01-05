El Centro Fire Department responds to structure fire on Brighton Avenue

No injuries reported in structure fire

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On the night of January 4, the El Centro Fire Department extinguished a structure fire on Brighton Avenue.

Firefighters received a call at about 11:27 p.m. that night and arrived only three minutes later, where they saw a single-story home with heavy smoke and visible fire.

Personnel were able to stop the fire from spreading to two other nearby homes and fully took out the fire in 60 minutes.

Investigation of any leftover fire occurred for the next three hours and the scene was cleared by 2:33 a.m.

“Everyone worked well together tonight, we are thankful for everyone's help. Our dispatch center played

a key role in mitigating this incident, they searched for resources to help bring this incident to a close,” said Cedric Ceseña Interim Fire Chief of the El Centro Fire Department

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.