COVID among children in Yuma County

Coronavirus spreading through entire households - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - As COVID cases continue to rise in Yuma County and nationwide, it raises concerns over children and just how susceptible they are to the virus.

While COVID-19 vaccination is available for most children, it’s not available for all ages. Now, with the current COVID surge, entire households are getting sick, including children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children and teens ages five to 18 are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is only offered to anyone 18 years of age and older. Children ages four and under are still not able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

While it is a threat, there is a reason for hope.

"They have the same likelihood as adults. We’ve been really fortunate in the fact that children seem to be more resilient, and so they don’t get the level of severe illness, for the most part, that adults get on such a frequent basis," says Yuma County Public Health Services District Director Diana Gomez.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reports that the all-time number of positive COVID cases in Yuma County’s younger age group of zero to 19 is over 7,500.

"We are seeing, more so, patients who are younger. So, infants and babies who are exposed to COVID-19-- they are the ones that seem to be struggling the most right now. Most probably because they’re not able to be vaccinated and they don’t really have the best immune system," explains Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Pediatrician Dr. Devika Malhotra.

COVID symptoms in children are similar to the flu… including fever, runny nose, cough, congestion, diarrhea, and vomiting.

"What sets it apart from the flu includes the loss of smell and taste… we are seeing that in Yuma and we are testing patients who have those symptoms. We are also testing for the flu, which we are seeing a spike in recently," says Dr. Malhotra.

YRMC reports that since the start of the pandemic there have only been ten children ages zero to 17 hospitalized, with the average hospital stay at roughly three days… less than the national average.

At least one child in Yuma County died from COVID back in May 2020. However, they were taken to Tucson Medical Center (TMC) from YRMC for treatment prior to their death.