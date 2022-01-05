ADHS: Vaccines and boosters are saving lives

Data is being presented regarding Coronavirus vaccine

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services released a report regarding vaccinations, showing how more residents who aren't vaccinated were 31% more likely to die from COVID-19.

Those not vaccinated were also more likely to test positive for Coronavirus.

Previous studies have shown unvaccinated residents reaching about 15% more likely to die from Covid, nearly half of what resulted in today.

ADHS believes this big change is in part due to the booster shot being more widely available, however, deaths have been difficult to count due to fully vaccinated residents not dying as often to Covid.

ADHS recommends more people to be vaccinated and receive the booster shot if eligible, more data can be found here: azhealth.gov/FindVaccine