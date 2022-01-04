Rep. Grijalva speaks on January 6 anniversary

Arizona Representative makes statement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On January 4, Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) made a statement about former President Donald Trump visiting Arizona, as well as the anniversary of January 6.

“As we remember January 6th and the dark actions of the mob attack on our nation’s Capitol, we fully realize that this insurrection was a calculated conspiracy to overthrow our democracy," began Rep. Grijalva. "It was a fascist attempt to, by force and lies, overturn a legitimate election. This violent, failed coup was sanctioned by a sitting president, aided and abetted by members of Congress and other elected representatives, all of them members of the Republican Party."

January 6th is remembered as the time when a riot broke out at the United States Capitol.

"I will continue to push our Senate colleagues to pass critical voting rights legislation and measures that protect our system of government from corruption and weaponization by any future president," continued Rep. Grijalva. "We must support the January 6th Committee to complete its work swiftly to hold the insurrectionists and those Republican officials and individuals who aided in the failed coup accountable. The Biden administration and Department of Justice must do much more to protect our democracy."

Now as January 6th reaches its first anniversary, security has increased and more precautions have been taken.

"As the former President’s event comes closer, it’s time for Arizonans to get involved, register to vote, volunteer, and​civically engage in protect​ing our democracy. We must fight back and resist state-level attempts to make voting more difficult and organize to oppose enactment of anti-democratic state laws. I urge Governor Ducey and the community to exercise caution and restraint to maintain public safety and keep people safe regardless of political views or party affiliation," said Rep. Grijalva.