Levels of Covid-19 being detected in wastewater, indicates Covid surge

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Recent wastewater analysis from several sources around the country indicates a large surge in Covid-19 infections.

According to Biobot Analytic's Wastewater Dashboard, Covid-19 levels detected in sewage samples across the nation are higher now than at any previous point in the pandemic.

Sewage monitoring shows case numbers rising in parts of California, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Missouri, and North Carolina.

Experts at Johns Hopkins and Yale University School of Public Health say testing wastewater is a pretty good indicator of what's coming on the horizon.

Experts say that's because not everyone is getting tested, but everyone is using the bathroom.

Scientists believe wastewater can be one more tool in analyzing the Covid-19 outbreak.