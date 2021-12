Doctor with Yuma ties facing child sex crime charges

Probable cause statement lists Yuma incidents but doctor was never formally charged in our area

YUMA, ARIZ. (KYMA, KECY) - A Stockton, Mo. doctor with ties to Yuma, Ariz. is facing multiple child sex crime charges.

According to KY3 and The Associated Press, David Smock, 57, was booked into a jail in Arkansas after being on the run for several days.

Smock is the longtime physician for Agape Boarding School, a Christian school that remains under scrutiny after five other employees were charged in September with assaulting students, amounting to a total of 13 third-degree felony assault counts. The school is in Stockton, in Cedar County.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office last week filed eight felony charges against Smock in Cedar County, including four counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy involving a child younger than 14; and one count of second-degree statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy.

He also was charged with one count each of sexual misconduct involving a child younger than 15, fourth-degree molestation of a child younger than 17, and first-degree stalking.

Smock was also charged Dec. 23 in Greene County with second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age, court records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, this charge is related to Smock’s alleged grooming and sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy at a rental home owned by the doctor in Springfield.

Several viewers have reached out to News 11, asking us to look into Smock’s ties to Yuma. Several profiles with Dr. Smock’s name list him as working at a health center in the Yuma area. No word on how long he practiced medicine in our area.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by News 11 from KY3, an investigator with the Missouri State Technical Assistance Team said she obtained a report conducted by the Gonzales, California Police Department, detailing multiple allegations involving inappropriate behavior with children. The allegations in Yuma started as early as 1994. No charges were ever filed.

Smock's attorney said Wednesday that his client had been returning to Missouri to turn himself in when he was arrested. He was visiting his son in Louisiana when he learned of the charges, attorney Craig Heidemann said.

Smock began feeling ill on his return to Missouri and tested positive for COVID-19 at the Arkansas jail, said Heidemann, who was representing Smock on charges filed in Cedar County.

“Dr. Smock’s concern is that law enforcement has wrongly painted him as a fugitive when in fact he’s a COVID victim trying to get back to deal with these charges,” Heidemann said.