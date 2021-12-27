India blocks foreign funds for Mother Teresa’s charity

By KRUTIKA PATHI

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government has blocked Mother Teresa’s charity from receiving foreign funds, saying the Catholic organization did not meet conditions under local laws, dealing a blow to one of the most prominent groups running shelters for the poor. The Home Ministry says the Missionaries of Charity’s application for renewing a license that allows it to get funds from abroad was rejected on Christmas. The ministry says it came across “adverse inputs” while considering the charity’s application. It did not elaborate. Its troubles come in the wake of a string of attacks on Christians in some parts of India by Hindu right-wing groups, who accuse pastors and churches of forced conversions. The charity earlier denied allegations in Gujarat state that it forced girls to read the Bible.