Media production studio robbed of over 100k in equipment

By Tori Cooper

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A pair of thieves were caught on camera stealing more than $100,000 worth of production equipment from a small family owned media production company in Atlanta on Thursday.

While Charlene Salter-Legend and her husband Karlief Legend were asleep on Thursday, they said a group of young men burglarized their business ‘The ATL Plug.’

“He immediately was saying something was going on with the alarm and I woke up to him saying oh my God they are robbing us,” Charlene said.

The Legends said around five a.m. Thursday morning their ADT Security cameras caught a group of four people breaking into their media production studio, that they started last year at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It was a grey charger and it pulled up and out pops four guys, they each had a crowbar in their hand,” Charlene said.

The Legends said they opened ‘The ATL Plug’ to create a space to plug in and empower young digital creators to the Atlanta media scene.

In the last year their business has been thriving, servicing the community, celebrities and major corporate business commercials.

“Where our heart really is at is servicing the community and making sure that small business owners and entrepreneurs have the opportunity to create quality content, because businesses are struggling right now. We also have a partnership with Dekalb County and Atlanta Public Schools to get cameras and equipment in kids hands. We have an internship program where we have helped get college students on set of major films and some Tyler Perry Movies.”

However, their cameras weren’t the only thing taken from them, “We lost over a hundred thousand dollars worth of camera equipment, lighting and audio equipment.”

Now the Legends tell CBS46 the majority of their operation has been unplugged from the Atlanta community they love, “That was probably the worst thing to happen to us this holiday weekend.”

The Legends are returning back to the drawing board trying to piece together a path forward for their family owned business.

If you have any information pertaining to the individuals who were responsible for stealing the equipment make sure you APD contact crime stoppers.

If you would like to help the Legends out during their rebuilding faze you can visit their GoFundMe page.

