Omicron accounting for 73% of all California COVID cases

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Omicron has quickly become the most common form of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of all cases.

Now, the highly contagious variant is evident in 50% to 70% of new coronavirus cases in parts of California.

At least three of the state’s health systems have reported that about 50% to 70% of their coronavirus cases are consistent with omicron.

The California Department of Public Health cautioned that full genomic sequencing of virus samples is pending and takes several days, but said the early California results track the nationwide estimate.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed omicron infection just three weeks ago in a San Francisco resident and since has reached all 50 states.