U.S. economy did better than expected last summer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Bureau of Economic Analysis says gross domestic product rose slightly faster from July to September than what was previously reported.

So in turn, things were a little brighter for the U.S. economy last summer than first thought.

Despite the minor improvement, it was still down from the nearly 7% yearly expansion that occurred in the second quarter.

Two major issues caused problems for the U.S. economy this summer, including the Delta variant of Covid-19 and the supply chain crisis.