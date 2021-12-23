Multiple agencies help find four-year-old lost in desert for over 24 hours

Lost boy returned home safely

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - During a 24-hour search, a young boy was found wandering the desert after playing with his dog near Sells, Arizona.

The child was reported missing that same morning on December 17 when several agencies, including the U.S. Border Patrol Search and the FBI, teamed up in search of the boy.

On Saturday, December 18, an Air and Marine Operations helicopter found the boy waving towards them and officers quickly provided him with basic first aid, then placed him back with his family.

Investigations discovered the boy walked at least 12 miles in the 24-hour period as he walked in circles about 5 miles away from his home.

His dog stayed with him for a while but later went back home alone.

More than 30 officers and agents worked together in the search, with support from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, the Office of Emergency Mangement and Pima County Sheriff's Office.