Woman survives Covid, visits family for Christmas

A holiday miracle discharges woman from hospital

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - A woman was fighting for her life with Covid when a miracle allowed her to see her family in time for Christmas.

35-year-old Hilary Lee contracted Covid before she was able to get vaccinated and ended up on a ventilator.

"My symptoms were so mild. So so so mild So I can't even I never would have thought I would have been in that position ever," said Hilary Lee.

Having an available bed at Billings Clinic was surprising enough as the ICU was overflowing with patients.

Kelsey Perdew, an ICU Nurse, expressed, "It was a huge sacrifice for us to take care of her. People had to pick up extra shifts to take care of her if she didn't have that… I am not a betting person but I don't think she would have survived."

After seven weeks in the hospital, Lee's body recovered miraculously as she was able to walk out on her own and experience the holidays with her family.