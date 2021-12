(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The U.S. Justice Department made an announcement on Tuesday that thousands of federal inmates are being released in an effort to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

Since March 2020, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has moved more than 36,000 inmates out of prisons and into home confinement under the Cares Act.

More than 25,000 have now completed their sentences. Meanwhile, 7,700 remain on home confinement.