Four dead in wrong-way crash on Louisiana interstate

Three siblings and driver die in crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A head-on crash leaves four people dead, including three siblings, in Louisiana.

A driver was on the wrong lane on Interstate 49, with one of the siblings being a student from Nicholls State University, the fourth Nicholls victim this month.

"It's been a really rough month on top of a really rough semester," said Jerad David, Commu nications Director at Nicholls State.

Holidays can be dangerous for drivers around Christmas and New Years' days.

Trooper Thomas Gossen, Troop I of LSP said, "Unfortunately, we're having an uptick in the number of fatalities period, statewide and nationwide. Last year we were in the mid 800s. So far where we sit now statewide is 925 and the count keeps going."

20-year-old Lindy Simmons was the university student, who was beloved by her peers.

"She just had a spark about her. I immediately knew that she had something special. So looking through her portfolio you could tell she just had a creative eye. Such a special young lady," Director David said.