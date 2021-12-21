Calexico police continue search for pursuit suspects

Men led Border Patrol on chase that led to crash - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) is on the hunt tonight for thee men who escaped after leading Border Patrol agents on a wild ride that ended in a crash.

The chase started Sunday evening on 6th Street and Imperial Avenue.

The Calexico Fire Department (CFD) said Border Patrol was pursuing a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The Calexico Police Department (CPD) said once Border Patrol discontinued the pursuit, the vehicle continued at a dangerously high rate of speed eventually losing control and crashing into another vehicle at an intersection.

Gonzalo Herardo the Calexico Police Chief said that's when the three suspects took off.

"Everybody that was in the black car fled so we could not identify the driver, there was a group of people that jumped out of that vehicle and ran in all directions," he said.

U.S. Border Patrol has declined to comment.