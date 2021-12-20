UConn out of women’s AP Top 10 for 1st time in 16 years

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

UConn’s record 16-year run in the top 10 is over. The Huskies fell four spots to No. 11 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll a day after losing to Louisville. UConn had been ranked among the first 10 teams in the poll for 313 straight weeks dating back to March 2005, when the team was also 11th. No. 10 Baylor now has the longest active streak, with 136 consecutive weeks. South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice, receiving all 29 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks will face No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday in the second 1-vs-2 showdown this season.