State Rep. Nguyen introduces legislation for increased penalties against fentanyl

Increased fentanyl-related deaths

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 20, State Representative Quang Nguyen (R-01) announced a legislation regarding penalties for fentanyl-related incidents.

The HB 2021 legislation was made to give prosecutors another option to use against fentanyl dealers who are involved with the illegal narcotic.

“We are in a war to save lives,” Rep.Nguyen said. “Fentanyl is an extremely powerful and dangerous drug that’s responsible for killing tens of thousands of Americans each year. Its deadly impact on Arizonans is growing, and many families in Yavapai County have been destroyed because of it. This is a public crisis, and it needs to stop now. This legislation would update our laws to arm prosecutors with tougher legal penalties that could be used to hold accountable drug traffickers and dealers for overdose deaths.”

This new tool to fight against fentanyl would classify it as a Class 1 felony, comparing it to first-degree and second-degree murder in Arizona.