Florida Democratic Rep. Murphy won’t seek reelection

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy says she will not seek reelection next year. The Florida Democrat is a leader of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition and member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The 43-year-old congresswoman said on Monday that she’s retiring to spend more time with her family. Murphy was first elected in 2016, becoming the first Vietnamese American woman and second Vietnamese American in Congress, after defeating 12-term Republican John Mica in a central Florida district that includes part of Orlando. In her statement, Murphy did not rule out another role in public service in the future.