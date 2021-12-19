Tiger & son’s 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — John Daly and his college son won the PNC Championship. Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son make them work for it. Woods and his son set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies and were tied for the lead on the back nine. But they couldn’t birdie the par-5 closing hole. John Daly II is a freshman at Arkansas. He joined his father in making a key birdie at the 16th to regain the lead. The two-putt birdie at the end gave them a 57 in the scramble. They set a tournament record at 27 under to win by wo.