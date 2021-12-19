Punch-less Panthers lose kicker, and then lose to Bills

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers lost kicker Zane Gonzalez to a quadriceps injury before the opening kick. Gonzalez was hurt during warmups, and little went right for the Panthers after that in a 31-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Carolina has lost four in a row and nine of its past 11. Minus Gonzalez, the Panthers passed up two field goal attempts and went 1 for 5 on fourth downs. They also tried for 2 after both of their touchdowns and converted once.