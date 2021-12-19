4 migrants killed in Mexico truck crash return to Guatemala

By SONIA PÉREZ D.

Associated Press

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The bodies of four migrants killed in a Dec. 9 truck crash in southern Mexico have been returned to their homeland, Guatemala. The bodies arrived Saturday on a flight from Mexico and were taken in hearses to their hometowns for burial. Three of the victims were from San Marcos province, on the border with Mexico. The fourth was from the highland province of Chimaltenango. A total of 56 migrants died when the smugglers’ truck they were riding in overturned. Most of the victims were from Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic. More than 100 migrants were injured in the crash.