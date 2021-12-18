12 killed in Guatemalan village plagued by land disputes

n

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Police in Guatemala say 12 people have been slain in a village that has been involved in a years-long territorial dispute with a nearby town. The National Civil Police said those killed Saturday include men, women and children. But authorities gave no details on what happened in in the village of Chiquix, which is in western Guatemala near the Mexico border. A local police officer was killed earlier in the week in the same area, and violence has occurred there before. Residents of Chiquix have quarreled over water and land access with inhabitants of the town of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan. Negotiations between the two sides have so far yielded few results.