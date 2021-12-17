Yuma High School District closes for Christmas and winter break

Students to return to school in January

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A press release announced a Christmas and winter Break for the Yuma Union High School District.

The school district and offices will be closed on Friday, December 17, 2021 to January 3, 2022.

Offices will open again on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, and students from all YUHSD schools will return on January 6, 2022.

The 2021-2022 school district calendar can be found here.