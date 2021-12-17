Kellogg’s may have deal for ongoing strike

Second proposal on the table for company and workers

(KYMA, KECY/NBC) - A second deal is being considered between Kellogg's and workers who have been on strike since October 5th.

If the deal is agreed upon then about 1,400 employees will return to work with a possible five-year labor contract.

A prior proposal was rejected as one of the parties was unsatisfied with wages and hiring system.

Voting on this second deal will begin on Sunday and an outcome may be announced as early as Tuesday.