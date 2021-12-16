Skip to Content
Three companies charged in the massive oil spill off the California coast

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Three companies are charged with negligently causing the oil spill off the coast of southern California in October.

Federal prosecutors say Amplify Energy and two of its subsidiaries responded slowly and improperly to the pipeline leak and they argue that led to about 25 thousand gallons of oil spreading miles into the ocean.

Amplify Energy argues its response was reasonable and prompt.

The companies are charged with the misdemeanor of negligently discharging oil.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for central California says that could result in corporate probation and millions of dollars in fines.

