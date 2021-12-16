Citizenship agency charts new course with fiscal challenges

Head of agency speaks on yearly metrics

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — The head of the U.S. agency that grants citizenship and visas says it’s in a strong financial position as her first year at the helm draws to a close.

Last year, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was on the brink of furloughing nearly 70% of its employees, then declared it would end the year with a large surplus.

Director Ur Jaddou says a temporary hiring freeze and no longer requiring new biometric data for renewal of benefits helped put the agency on a stronger footing.

Jaddou tells The Associated Press an upcoming fee proposal will underscore immigration “should not be reserved to the wealthy,” contrasting with a Trump-era mantra of immigrant self-sufficiency.