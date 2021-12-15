Suspicious registrations and votes questioned in Pima County

Chairman speaks on number discrepancies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Chairman of the Pima County Republican Party spoke about the reliability and accuracy regarding 2020 registrations and votes in Pima County.

Chairman Shelley Kais questioned election-related activities at a Legislative Hearing, noting discrepencies between population, voter eligility and voter registration, saying that registrations were higher than the number of eligible voters.

“I am genuinely concerned that our folks are just going to give up. They won’t come out and vote,” says Chairman Kais. “The amount of potential fraud is staggering.”