Senate passes Brandon Act in tribute to fallen Navy Officer

Mental health to prioritized in legislation

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 15, United States Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) announced the passing of the National Defense Authorization Act, which also included the Brandon Act, and will be going towards the President's desk.

The Brandon Act, named after fallen U.S. Navy Petty Officer Brandon Caserta, focuses on allowing service members to look for mental health treatment and avoid any negative stigma that can come with reporting by involving confidentiality.

“For months, I worked with Republicans and Democrats to get the language of the Brandon Act in the defense bill. Today, our hard work has paid off. Thanks to the tireless advocacy of Teri and Patrick Caserta, and bipartisan support in Congress, our efforts will help us confront military suicide head on and save the lives of other young servicemembers,” stated Senator Kelly.

Officer Caserta died by suicide in 2018, and notes were later discovered stating that Caserta faced constant hazing and bullying.

“America’s service members shouldn’t have to settle for a broken system that’s incapable of providing them with the mental health support they need, and today’s vote means they no longer have to. This bill is an important piece of Brandon’s legacy—one that will save the lives of so many great American heroes. I’m proud of his parents for fighting to make sure that families of other service members never have to share their experience, and I look forward to continuing to do this work alongside them,” said Representative Seth Moulton, the bill’s author.

The Veterans Crisis Hotline is available 24/7 and can be called with (800) 273-8255, press 1.

Services also are available online at www.veteranscrisisline.net or by text, 838255.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also 24/7 and can be reached by dialing (800) 273-8255.