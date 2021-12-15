Cheerleader remembered after killed in storm

Team gathers and places candles in honor of young cheerleader

KENNET, Mo. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A cheer team gathered together in remembrance of a teammate who was killed in a tornado over the weekend.

9-year-old Annistyn Rackley was one of many who passed away during the midwest tornado tragedy.

Her coach, staff, and a dozen of young girls gathered on Monday to honor her memory.

Annabelle Lee, one of her teammates, said, "she's really nice and she likes to give hugs to everybody."

Rackley has been part of the small cheer team since 2017.

Her coach, Jennifer Young, said, "She was our leader on the team. She was a shining star, a bright star."

Candles were placed outside the front door in her memory.

Jennifer Young/Coach: "They've lost everything in the home. And everyone just needs to support them as best they can," expressed Coach Young.

Rackley's mother and one of her sisters are in the hospital, while her father and other sister have been released.

Jennifer Young/Coach: "We loved Annie with our whole heart. We love all of them."