Brooks sparks Rebels in second half of 62-52 win

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Nysier Brooks scored all 12 of his points in the second half to spark Mississippi to a 62-52 victory over Middle Tennessee. Brooks sat out the final seven minutes of the first half with two fouls but finished 5-of-6 shooting with seven rebounds and provided the points for a pair of Rebel runs in the second half that kept Ole Miss in control. Freshman Daeshun Ruffin played in his first game since fracturing his right hand in the Rebels’ season opener and also scored 12 points. Teafale Lenard was the only Middle Tennessee player in double figures with 12 points.