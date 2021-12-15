Billions in funding going into nation’s highways

Infrastructure repairs to happen soon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The United States Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that it will provide billions in funding across the nation.

The $52.5 billion funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will be distributed by the FHWA.

“We are committed to delivering on the promise of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and putting people to work modernizing our infrastructure and making it safer, more sustainable, and more efficient,” stated Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Major projects will be focusing on repairing roads, bridges and highways, along with going over strategies to reduce traffic incidents.

More funding is expected to be announced and will also provide help in repairing other infrastructure.

“Providing states with information on their apportioned funds today is an important first step in using the resources provided in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make transportation systems across the country safer and more resilient,” expressed Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack.