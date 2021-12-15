Agents help Santa deliver gifts in East County

Wellton agents show their love of the community

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - East County children had a surprise visit this year from Wellton Border Patrol agents and mission support staff (MSS).

Gifts arrived for school children from Dateland, Mohawk and Wellton as packages were ready for them from Santa.

Clothes and toys were waiting to be unpacked from under the Christmas tree, while other gifts were distributed by Santa and his elves.

Agents helped Santa deliver these gifts to schools across East County and they wish everyone in the community to have a Merry Christmas.