Two arrested for narcotics and human smuggling in Indio

Multiple charges for a group of individuals

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two individuals were arrested in Indio and have been accused of human and narcotic smuggling.

On Thursday morning, El Centro Sector agents stopped a suspicious vehicle on Interstate 10 near Jefferson Street.

Two of the four individuals in the vehicle were found to be in the United State without proper documents and they were all taken to the Indio station.

A search on the vehicle had the agents discover find pills inside a sweater, which tested positive for fentanyl valued at over $6,000.

About 4.22 grams of meth was also found.

The driver was turned over to the sheriff's office, while the three other individuals are being processed.