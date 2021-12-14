

11 heated outdoor pools perfect for winter getaways

Winter weather doesn’t have to mean the end of bathing suit season.

Amid blustery snowdrifts, ski jumps, and wintry mountain ranges across the U.S., Dolphin Pools curated a list of 11 hotels and resorts with heated outdoor pools that are open year-round and perfect for winter getaways. From five-star resorts in Aspen, Colorado, to wellness retreats in Wisconsin and family-friendly hotels in Massachusetts, there’s sure to be something to make every traveler happy.

All of the destinations on the forthcoming list are still following the coronavirus safety protocols, meaning you and your travel companions can rest easy knowing things are being handled as safely as possible.

Despite much of the continental United States headed into months of below-freezing temperatures, these locations offer the best of both worlds: access to great winter activities and outdoor pools perfect for soaking and taking in the views after a long day spent adventuring. Keep reading to discover some of the best winter getaways in the US, offering a diverse array of luxurious amenities.



The Omni Homestead Resort

The views from the naturally warm, spring-fed pool at The Omni Homestead Resort are stunning year-round. Located on 2,000 scenic acres, the resort is nestled in Virginia’s Allegheny Mountains. The resort features fine dining, an award-winning spa, full-service fitness center, and year-round, adults-only serenity garden.



Glenwood Hot Springs

The world’s largest hot spring pool can be found at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort in Colorado. Guests will find tired and sore muscles renewed after a soak in the naturally heated water of one of the world’s largest hot spring pools, which contains 15 minerals. The resort features sweeping mountain views and a variety of packages for the pool, spa, and loding.



Amangani

If snow sports are more your thing, consider booking a getaway at Amangani. The luxury resort is located in the foothills of the Teton mountains, near the winter paradise of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the 35-meter outdoor pool gives guests the perfect place to take in the stunning mountain views while relaxing between ski runs. During the winter, Amangani offers wildlife and snowshoeing expeditions, dogsledding, and a ski concierge.



St. Regis Deer Valley Resort

Next-level luxury awaits you at the St. Regis Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. The hotel’s split-level pool is heated and surrounded by hot tubs, making it the perfect place to sip a glass of wine and wind down at the end of a long day. The resort offers ski-in, ski-out mountain access, a private ski valet, three onsite restaurants, and private room terraces with views of the ski slope.



The Little Nell

The only five-star, five-diamond hotel in Aspen, Colorado, The Little Nell is a favorite with celebrities and influencers. The outdoor pool is surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens, which are juxtaposed against the majestic Rocky Mountains. The Little Nell takes guest comfort seriously, with amenities ranging from babysitting and pet menus to grocery delivery and personal trainers.



Chena Hot Springs

The most accessible and developed hot springs resort in interior Alaska, Chena Hot Springs, offers a unique experience for guests who can elect to stay in one of the lodge rooms or an on-property dry cabin. If you’re worried that sitting outside in Fairbanks, Alaska, in the dead of winter seems unbearably chilly, then have no fear—the average temperature of the springs is 106 degrees Fahrenheit year-round.



Sundara Inn & Spa

At the Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sundara Inn & Spa, guests have not one, but three heated outdoor pools to choose from. One pool even includes a gas fireplace positioned down the middle. There’s not a more magical or tranquil winter experience to be found than swimming outside with snow falling all around.



Hotel Terra

An upscale boutique hotel in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Hotel Terra is located in the heart of Teton Village. Its heated outdoor pool offers views of downtown, while its sixth-floor hot tub provides a sweeping look at the mountainous landscape. The resort houses an upscale Italian restaurant and offers a variety of vacation and spa packages.



Snowshoe Mountain Resort

As a premier adventure destination, Snowshoe Mountain Resort offers unparalleled access to winter sports in Snowshoe, West Virginia. Activities include everything from skiing to tubing to off-road adventures. During the winter months, the split rock pools, which feature water slides and soaking zones, are heated to a high enough temperature that even two-foot snowfalls won’t hinder your enjoyment.



W Aspen

The W Aspen in Aspen, Colorado, is the only W Hotels Alpine Escape located in North America. The roof deck pool offers jaw-dropping, panoramic views of the surrounding peaks. The resort features four restaurants, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a fleet of rooms and suites that pay homage to ’70s-era Aspen.



Cape Codder Resort & Spa

A perfect destination for a family getaway, Cape Codder Resort & Spa in Hyannis, Massachusetts, has a homey feel and tons to do. Its year-round outdoor pool is tucked away from the main waterpark, giving it a more relaxed, restful feel that’s perfect for a mid-winter break.

